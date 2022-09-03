Six civilians killed as Kiev troops shell DPR in past day — authorities

DONETSK, September 3. /TASS/. Six civilian residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and 15 injured by Ukrainian shelling on Friday, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes said.

"Overall civilian casualties caused by attacks of the Ukrainian armed formations on September 2, 2022, stand at 21 (six killed, including one child, and 15 injured)," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Friday that Ukrainian troops had fired more than 200 shells from heavy artillery systems and mortars towards the republic’s territory on Friday. Seven settlements came under shelling. Eighteen houses and one civil infrastructure facility were damaged.