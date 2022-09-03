Radiation levels around Zaporozhye NPP normal — administration official

ENERGODAR, September 3. /TASS/. Radiation levels around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) are within the norm following Ukraine’s latest strike on the facility, a regional official told TASS on Saturday.

"The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant operates normally following a Ukrainian shelling. Two power units are in operation, no critical damage has been registered. Radiation levels are within the norm," said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration.