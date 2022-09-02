Electricity supplies in Donetsk resumed following shelling-induced outage — ministry

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. Electricity supplies to a part of Donetsk that was cut on Friday following massive shelling by Ukrainian troops have been resumed, the ministry of coal and energy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk since Friday morning. Ukrainian shells exploded near the Drama Theater and the parliament building in central Donetsk. Several people were killed and wounded. Electricity supplies in six Donetsk’s districts were cut.