UN welcomes IAEA presence at Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. The United Nations welcomes the fact that several inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have stayed at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to monitor the situation, Eri Kaneko, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said on Friday.

"We welcome the ability of the IAEA inspectors to be able to stay at the plant and keep us posted on the developments as they see them from there," she said.

The IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi on September 1 arrived in the Zaporozhye NPP. The agency chief said that the international inspectors were able to obtain key data on the situation at the plant but would continue their work, as many issues require more detailed consideration. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition calling for stopping Ukrainian provocations against the facility, which was signed by more than 20,000 people.