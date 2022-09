On September 1, the UN unveiled the outcome of the first month of the effort to export Ukrainian grain. According to the organization, since the start of the program, more than 1.67 mln tonnes of agricultural products have been exported through the ports of Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny towards the Mediterranean Sea. The export is regulated by an agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.

The Joint Coordination Center is responsible for the safe transportation of grain.