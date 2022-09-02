Taiwan crisis a manifestation of US struggle for regional dominance — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The developments around Taiwan are a demonstration of how the United States is vying for dominance in that region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel on Friday.

"The situation around Taiwan is a well-known fight of Americans to maintain their positions in such a crucial and key region," he said.

In Ryabkov’s words, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan "reminded [us] that the United States still believes in its hegemony throughout the world."

"The way our Chinese partners and counterparts have responded and continue to respond leaves me no doubt that China will safeguard its national interests, its security and approach to this issue in full, regardless of what other ploys, what other provocations the US may resort to," he said.

Last month several US delegations visited Taiwan, and that has exacerbated tensions between Beijing and Washington. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2-3, which displeased China and prompted Beijing to start military maneuvers around the island. Several US senators and governors visited Taipei later. China blasted the visits as provocations and interference into its domestic affairs.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of China’s provinces.