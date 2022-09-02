G20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting ended without agreed document — Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The G20 Energy Ministers’ Meeting has ended without approval of an agreed document due to the position of Western countries, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Friday.

"The joint meeting of energy ministers of the Group of Twenty ended without approval of an agreed document in view of destructive and politicized proposals from the West," the Ministry said.

"Nevertheless, baseline approaches to many current issues of energy sector functioning were supported unanimously," the Ministry added.