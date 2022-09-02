Russia worried that extremists may seize weapons supplied to Ukraine, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by the probability that the US weapons supplied to Ukraine may fall into the hands of extremists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"We warn the US against provocative steps, including supplies of increasingly long-range and destructive systems. This is a road to nowhere," he pointed out, "These weapons are already beginning to spread far beyond Ukraine. We're worried that they could end up in the hands of extremist terrorist groups."

Ryabkov pointed out that the West continues to pump Kiev with weapons. "The flow of these weapons is coming to Ukraine from many Western countries. Of course, the US is at the head of this process," he said.

The senior diplomat also stressed that by supplying weapons to Kiev, Western countries neglect their own obligations regarding the inadmissibility of arms supplies to conflict zones.

"We see here how Western states and EU countries, taking into account their denial of their own values on freedom of movement, are neglecting their own commitments regarding the inadmissibility of arms supplies to conflict zones, and these commitments were made by countries under the aegis and within the framework of organizations like the UN, OSCE, EU," he said.