Regional official says all of IAEA's questions answered on operation of Zaporozhye plant

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration believes that the International Atomic Energy Agency has no unanswered questions left regarding the operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"As for safety, they [the IAEA mission] have all relevant information. They have no questions left about the plant’s operation. Maintenance is at the proper level, and the personnel’s professionalism does not evoke questions," Yevgeny Balitsky said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock TV news channel.

Balitsky also noted that the IAEA team mentioned all of the Zaporozhye plant’s facilities in their report, and also recorded all cases of bombardments.