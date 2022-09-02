Zaporozhye plant’s staff tell IAEA their work conforms to international norms — official

MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. Employees at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant assured inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who visited the nuclear facility on Thursday that all operations were being conducted there in accordance with international norms and standards, Vladimir Rogov from the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Friday.

"The personnel who de jure are still under the authority of Ukraine’s Energoatom <...> confirmed that after Russia took the nuclear plant under its control to safeguard the plant’s security, their work has been following the norms, rules and all the standards guiding the work of nuclear power plants the world over," Rogov assured.

The IAEA’s team of experts are on a fact-finding mission to assess the conditions and the physical damage to the nuclear facility, in addition to inspecting its security and safety systems. After touring the Zaporozhye plant on Thursday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reports that the experts had seen quite a lot and were planning to continue their mission.