Istanbul coordination center authorizes eight more ships to carry food from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on Thursday authorized eight more ships to leave Ukraine carrying a total about 158,000 tons of food.

Dry bulkers the Nord Virgo and the Fulmar S will depart the port of Yuzhny heading to China and Bulgaria with cargoes of corn and sunflower seed cake, respectively. The Mubariz Ibrahimov and the Stella Gs will set out from Odessa toward Turkey and Israel with sunflower oil and corn.

The Katsuyama will leave Chernomorsk with sunflower oil for India, the Mavka will carry sunflower oil to Romania, the Spring will export wheat to Turkey, and the Ganga Star will take rapeseed to France.

The said ships will depart on Friday. The Afanasiy Matyushenko, which was scheduled to leave Chernomorsk on Tuesday but was delayed, will also leave the port with wheat for Turkey.

A package of agreements aiming to help with food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the UN undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions that hamper exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another deal sets forth a mechanism for exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for an establishment of a four-way coordination center to inspect ships with grain to prevent weapons smuggling and provocations. The UN seeks to achieve exports of 2 mln-5 mln of food a month.