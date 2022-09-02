Iran gives EU coordinator response to US on nuclear deal — report

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. Iran has given EU coordinator Enrique Mora its answer to the US opinion regarding a restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the Fars news service reported on Friday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

According to the diplomat, the text submitted to the EU representative, which had been prepared in response to the proposals of the US, "contains constructive approaches aimed at completing the negotiations." The spokesman said "an Iran's expert team carefully studied the US response," and "Iran's responses were collected after evaluation at various levels."

The report said that Tehran responded to the reaction received earlier from Washington to the draft final agreement of the parties in the context of the negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal.

Following several rounds of negotiations in Vienna, the sides were presented with the text of the final agreement. The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the document would be ratified and would enter into force if there were no objections from all participants regarding its content.