UNSC will listen to Zelensky if he comes to New York — France’s envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. The UN Security Council is ready to listen to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky if he attends the high-level general debate of the UN General Assembly, Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday.

France holds presidency of the Security Council in September.

"It’s decision of president of Ukraine to see whether or not he wants to come to New York, whether he wants to speak before the Security Council," the envoy said. "I think if he wanted to do so, the Security Council would of course be disposed to hear what he has to say."

"If he wants to come in person, I cannot see the Security Council closing its doors to him," the French diplomat said.