UN Security Council Chair confirms meeting on Ukraine, requested by Russia

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. Nicolas de Riviere, Permanent Representative to the UN from France, who presides over the UN Security Council in September, announced that the Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine, requested by Russia, on September 6.

"We will just on Tuesday, the 6th of September without any doubt be talking about the issue of the civilian nuclear power plant in Ukraine," he told reporters Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia requested a Security Council meeting due to continued shelling of the NPP and the Thursday provocation by the Kiev regime, aimed at disrupting the IAEA visit to the power plant. He noted that Russia also proposed to invite IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to listen to their reports on the current situation.