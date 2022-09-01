Lukashenko says Putin never offered Belarus to accede to Russia

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had never proposed for Belarus to accede to Russia.

"President Putin has never told me: ‘Listen, you should become part of Russia.’ Never," he said during an open discussion aired live on Thursday. According to the Belarusian leader, nobody demands the accession to Russia from him. He noted that Belarus and Russia have mutually beneficial cooperation with the Belarusian side receiving energy products at a good price as well as providing support to Russia.

Lukashenko stressed that as long as he is in office, the country would not be taken over by any other state.

"No (takeover - TASS), as long as I am in office. I do not know what will happen when you are in charge. It is very silly to reproach the president for an intention to cede Belarus to some other country. That would send more than a quarter of century of my presidential service down the drain. How can you betray something you have put together with your own hands over decades?" he asserted.