France intends to assist in preparation of Ukraine peace talks — Macron

PARIS, September 1. /TASS/. France intends to facilitate preparation of negotiations on resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said, speaking before French envoys.

"France is trying to talk to Russia at every stage of the Ukrainian conflict in order to avoid escalation," Macron said. "We exert effort within the framework of the beneficial role, which we understand as preparing conditions for achievement of peace via negotiations."

According to Macron, "to prepare peace means to talk to everyone."

"We cannot decide what kind of peace Ukraine needs in Ukraine’s stead, but we must do everything to make peace through talks possible, as soon as the sides of the conflict are ready to begin a dialogue."

The President also noted that France’s efforts are aimed, in particular, at "excluding escalation against atomic energy sites from the conflict" and "to prevent its geographical expansion."

"Since March, France consecutively sought to ensure that atomic energy sites were protected even amid the conflict," he said.