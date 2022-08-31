Ukrainian fire killed 4, injured 20 DPR civilians Wednesday — DPR mission to JCCC

DONETSK, August 31. /TASS/. Twenty DPR civilians were injured and four were killed by Ukrainian fire Wednesday, DPR mission to the Join Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes said reported Wednesday.

"By 23:00, the total number of civilian casualties inflicted by Ukrainian forces on August 31, 2022 is 24 people - four killed, 20 injured - including five people from the previously liberated settlement of Novotroitskoye," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Since the beginning of Wednesday, Ukrainian forces fired 417 rounds of various calibers, including BM-21 Grad rockets and heavy artillery, the mission added.