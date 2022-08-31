Iran ready to assist in settlement of situation around Zaporozhye NPP — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to provide assistance in settlement of the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We believe that all available options must be used in order to find a way out of this situation [around the power plant], and, in this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran, being one of the key actors in peaceful use of atomic energy, is ready to provide any assistance to ensure peace and tranquility at the nuclear power plan and on the adjacent territory," he said.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in Energodar, is under control of Russian forces. It is being regularly shelled by Ukrainian Armed Forces, who use heavy artillery, drones and rocket systems. In most cases, air defense systems repel the attacks, but some missiles do hit infrastructure objects and the nuclear waste storage area, creating a threat of radiation leak.