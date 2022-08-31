Japanese prime minister praises Gorbachev's great contribution to nuclear disarmament

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and only president of the Soviet Union, played an important role in the development of the nuclear disarmament movement, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"He left behind a great legacy as the leader of the global movement to renounce nuclear weapons," he stressed. The Japanese prime minister recalled that Gorbachev came to Japan in 1991-1992, where he visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japanese cities that suffered from the US nuclear bombing.

"He was the man who signed the first-ever nuclear arms reduction treaty between the USSR and the US and led the world to the end of the Cold War," Kishida stressed, expressing his "deepest condolences" over Gorbachev's death.

The USSR's first and only president passed away on August 30 at the age of 91. He held the highest state office for six years. The politician proclaimed a new course almost immediately after his appointment as Secretary General of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in 1985, then he headed the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. Gorbachev proposed to establish the post of president and abolished the article of the Constitution on the leading role of the party. The Russian words of his invention, ‘perestroika’ and ‘glasnost’, entered many languages at the time.

Gorbachev resigned as the President of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991. The USSR ceased to exist at the same time. Interestingly, there is still no record in his employment record book, which is kept in the Gorbachev Foundation, that he is no longer the head of state.

On October 11 to 12, 1986, Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan met in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. The meeting became one of the most important stages in the Soviet-American negotiation process on strategic offensive weapons (START).