British prime minister says always admired Gorbachev’s courage and integrity

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he always admired the courage and integrity of first Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday.

"I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion," Johnson wrote on his Twitter account.

During Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, "his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all," Johnson noted.

Gorbachev passed away in Moscow on August 30 at the age of 91. He held the highest state office for six years. He proclaimed a new course almost immediately after his appointment as Secretary General of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in 1985, then he headed the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. The politician proposed to establish the post of president and abolished the article of the Constitution on the leading role of the party. The Russian words of his invention, ‘perestroika’ and ‘glasnost’, entered many languages at the time.

Gorbachev resigned as the President of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991. The USSR ceased to exist at the same time. Interestingly, there is still no record in his employment record book, which is kept in the Gorbachev Foundation, that he left the position of head of state.