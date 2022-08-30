US Navy foils attempt by Iran to seize unmanned vessel in Gulf

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. The US Navy has foiled an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to seize a US unmanned surface vessel in the Gulf, the US 5th Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Navy prevented a support ship from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 29-30," the statement said.

The Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel is equipped with "sensors, radars and cameras for navigation and data collection".