China urges US to stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan separatists — embassy

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. Beijing is firmly opposed to any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan and urges US policymakers to abide by the One China policy and stop sending misleading signals to Taiwanese separatist forces, the spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told TASS on Tuesday, when asked for a comment on Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s visit to Taiwan.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes official US exchanges with the Taiwan region in any form and under any name. We urge the relevant US politicians to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, immediately stop all forms of official interactions with Taiwan, and immediately stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces," Liu said.

China will continue to take strong measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed.

"The Taiwan question has always been the most important and the most sensitive issue at the heart of China-US relations. We will not waver in opposing Taiwan independence separatist activities and external interference," Lyu pointed out.

Republican Ducey arrived in Taiwan earlier on Tuesday. According to the island's central news agency, during his three-day stay Ducey will meet with the head of the Taiwanese administration Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and take part in American Business Day. Also, Ducey plans to visit semiconductor companies and universities that train specialists in this field.

According to some observers, Ducey's arrival will add to tensions between Beijing and Washington, which have been provoked by a series of visits to Taipei by American delegations of various rank over the past month.

On August 2-3, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, which drew a sharp reaction from Beijing. Large-scale military exercises around Taiwan followed in response. On August 14-15, a delegation of US lawmakers headed by Senator Ed Markey (Democrat from Massachusetts) paid a visit to Taiwan. After that Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb (Republican) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (Republican from Tennessee) visited Taipei. China considers such visits as provocations and interference in its internal affairs.