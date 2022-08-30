Zelensky holds meeting with IAEA Director-General Grossi — CNN

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has held a meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, CNN said on Tuesday.

No details of the talks are available. Earlier, CNN said the IAEA’s mission was already in Kiev. On Monday, TASS sources at the UN said that the mission would go to the Zaporozhye NPP via Kiev and the territories it controls.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, next to the city of Energodar. As Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly said, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks are deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility, which is fraught with the risk of radiation leaks.