IAEA mission to arrive in Zaporozhye NPP on Wednesday — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission, which departed from Vienna on Monday, will reach the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Wednesday, the New York Times said on Tuesday, citing a source.

CNN reported earlier that the 14-member mission is already in Kiev. According to TASS’ sources in the United Nations, the mission will reach the Zaporozhye NPP via Kiev and Ukraine-controlled territory.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.