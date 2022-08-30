Number of internally displaced people in Ukraine up to 6.9 mln — UN

GENEVA, August 30. /TASS/. The number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine increased by more than 300,000 in July to reach 6.9 million, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

"The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) [in Ukraine] has risen again to 6.9 million people as of 23 August," it said, adding that more than 300 people have fled their homes, primarily in Ukraine’s southern and eastern region, since July.

According to the organization, some 44% of displaced persons of working age "are currently not earning any money." "Only one third indicated a salary as their primary source of income following displacement, while 24 per cent rely on state support," it said. "As a result, most displaced households have resorted to measures such as cutting expenditures (70 per cent), including food, while one third of them have taken on new debt."

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 6.85 million Ukrainian refugees arrived in European countries in a period from February 24 to August 23, 2022. More than 3.93 million of them were registered in these countries under government assistance programs.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West began to impose large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and intensified weapons supplies to Ukraine.