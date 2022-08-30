EU defense chiefs agree to start work on military assistance mission for Ukraine

PRAGUE, August 30. /TASS/. Defense ministers from the 27 member countries of the European Union have agreed to begin work to define parameters for an EU military assistance mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said at a news conference after an informal defense ministers’ meeting in Prague.

"I can say that all member states agree clearly on that (the necessity to set up a mission - TASS) and on launching the work necessary to define parameters for an EU military assistance mission for Ukraine," Borrell said. According to him, the Ukrainian defense chief informed his EU counterparts of Kiev’s needs for training its military personnel in the short-, mid-and long-term perspective.