IAEA mission includes experts from 10 countries — UN source

UNITED NATIONS, August 30. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission, which is heading to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, includes experts from ten countries, except Russia and Ukraine, a United Nations source familiar with the details told TASS on Tuesday.

"The mission includes experts from Albania, China, France, Jordan, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, North Macedonia, Poland, and Serbia. The mission is led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi," the source said, adding that for the sake of neutrality and objectivity there are no Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the mission.

According to the source, the IAEA experts will examine nuclear security at the power plant but will not deal with political or military issues. United Nations representatives are only offering logistics and security backing.

CNN reported earlier that the 14-member mission, which departed from Vienna on Monday, is already in Kiev. According to TASS’ sources in the United Nations, the mission will reach the Zaporozhye NPP via Kiev and Ukraine-controlled territory.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.