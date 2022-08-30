Kiev’s attempted offensive timed for defense chief’s participation in EU meeting — source

BRUSSELS, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s attempted offensive on the southern front coincided with a meeting of EU defense chiefs in Prague where Ukraine’s Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov will report on the Kiev regime’s combat operations and requests for new armaments, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Tuesday.

"The defense ministers will discuss information on the start of the Ukrainian army’s large-scale offensive on the southern flank, which coincided with the dates of the ministerial meeting. They will hear the relevant information from [Ukrainian Defense] Minister [Alexey] Reznikov via a video link-up," the source said.

"The EU expects him to provide information on Kiev’s requirements for new weapons and hardware. So far, contradictory information is coming about the situation in the country’s south but it can be argued that if the Ukrainian army received a larger amount of weapons, its casualties could be smaller," he said.

"The Ukrainian side announced large-scale offensive operations back in July. Perhaps, they were put off until late August in the expectation of additional deliveries of hardware and armaments, so that is why the [EU defense] ministers now have to deal with this issue. The European Union is committed to continuing broad military assistance to Ukraine. The slower pace of deliveries in summer is temporary. The problem is that the freely available stocks of weapons are running out. That is why they have to make a decision on how to continue supplying the Ukrainian army without impairing their own defense," the diplomat specified.

"EU member states have already begun to place orders for the purchase of new military hardware that will eventually "enable them to hand over hardware from the current inventory of the European armies to Ukraine," he explained.

Also, it cannot be ruled out that "special military orders will be placed in favor of Ukraine, in particular, to supply its army with ammunition." "This will take some time and require an approval of financing mechanisms as these orders are worth hundreds of millions of euro. It is also important to see the efficiency of the drawdown of this aid," he went on to say.

The diplomat confirmed the EU’s plans to set up a mission for training Ukrainian army personnel. This mission is expected to operate outside Ukraine and its work "may commence in the middle of the fall or in winter under an optimal scenario," he said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov said in an interview with Germany’s ARD broadcaster that Berlin should allow other countries to send Leopard tanks to Kiev. The Ukrainian defense chief urged the German authorities to greenlight the deliveries of "genuine weapons" to Kiev, including an additional batch of Mars II multiple launch rocket systems. He argued that Kiev had only three such systems and pressed for increasing the amount to 12.

Kiev’s failed offensive

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 29 that Ukrainian troops had made an attempt to launch an offensive in the Nikolayev and Kherson Regions. However, the Ukrainian military sustained heavy losses as a result of the Russian army’s active defense.

In their offensive, the Russian armed forces eliminated 26 Ukrainian tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles and nine other combat armored vehicles and shot down two Su-25 ground attack planes.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 560 troops. Another enemy attempt to launch offensive operations suffered a crushing defeat," the ministry added.

In response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.