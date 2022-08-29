IAEA mission to reach Zaporozhye NPP from Kiev — UN source

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. The IAEA mission will reach the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from Kiev and Ukraine-controlled territories, a source in the United Nations told TASS on Monday.

"The mission is now heading for Kiev to later proceed to the Zaporozhye NPP. It is planned to reach the plant on Wednesday," the source said.

Another source confirmed that the mission will go to the nuclear plant from Kiev.

Neither of the sources revealed details of the mission’s crossing the frontline and whether a local ceasefire would be declared for that.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that the agency’s mission had been formed and would reach the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant this week. The IAEA inspectors will assess physical damage to the nuclear plant and check its security and safety systems. The Grossi-led mission will also inspect working conditions at the nuclear plant and will yake urgent measures to ensure the plant’s security guarantees.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

Energodar’s military-civilian administration said on Monday that a shell fired by Ukrainian troops from a US M777 howitzer hit the roof of the plant’s special unit No1, which is used to store nuclear fuel.