IAEA mission sets off from Vienna to Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, August 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission led by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi has set off for a visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"The day has come, IAEAorg's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporozhye (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility," the IAEA wrote on its Twitter account.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that the agency’s mission had been formed and would reach the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant this week. The IAEA inspectors will assess physical damage to the nuclear plant and check its security and safety systems. The Grossi-led mission will also inspect working conditions at the nuclear plant and will take urgent measures to ensure the plant’s security guarantees.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.