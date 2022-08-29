EU will not go as far as to impose total ban on visas for Russians — expert

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The European Union will hardly introduce a total ban on the issue of Schengen visas to Russian citizens, but some restrictions, as well as a reduction in humanitarian contacts, should be expected, the board chairman of the Foundation of Support and Development of the Valdai discussion club, Andrey Bystritsky, told TASS on Monday.

"The European Union will not impose a wholesale ban, of course, but some restrictions will be introduced. As we can see in real life, there are already problems with visas, no denying that," the expert said, while commenting on the upcoming meeting of the EU foreign ministers where the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia will be discussed.

The analyst said the EU countries had not yet achieved unanimity regarding the proposed abolition of or restriction on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

"There are two different kinds of approach. One is the East European one, observed in Poland and Lithuania. In the Baltics it is very radical. And there is a much more balanced approach, made by large European countries, especially southern ones," Bystritsky said. "According to statements by French and German foreign ministry officials, they are against a total ban."

At the same time, the expert admitted that Russia might take countermeasures. "It is customary to retaliate tit for tat. Respectively, this will lead to a reduction in all kinds of humanitarian contacts," he said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with The Washington Post on August 9 that the Western countries should ban all Russians from entering their territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba later tweeted that "all EU and G7 countries should stop issuing visas to Russians."

This idea met with support from a number of European countries, including the Baltic States and the Czech Republic. A diplomatic source in Brussels has told TASS the EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting in Prague on August 30-31 will consider proposals by the Baltic states and Finland for banning the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians. Later there was a confirmation from the European Commission. The source explained that since the Schengen visa code did not envisage the possibility of a complete ban on the issuance of visas based on nationality, the initiators of this project had two options to choose from: to launch a revision of the Schengen rules, which can become a lengthy effort-consuming procedure, or to try to reach an agreement with a number of EU countries on restricting the issuance of visas to certain categories of Russian citizens. Most of the southern and western EU member-countries oppose such an idea.