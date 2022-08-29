Lithuania plans to stop teaching Russian as second foreign language in schools — minister

VILNIUS, August 29. /TASS/. Lithuania’s Ministry of Education, Science and Sports plans to stop teaching Russian as a second foreign language local school students can choose at their own discretion, head of the ministry Jurgita Siugzdiniene told reporters on Monday.

"We would like to do this, and we will strive for this. The number of students who choose as their second foreign language not Russian but other languages is gradually increasing," she said.

The problem which complicates such a transition is a shortage of foreign language teachers.

"Most of all, pedagogical universities trained specialists in the Russian language, while in others there is a shortage of personnel," Siugzdiniene noted.

The changes will affect public schools where teaching is conducted in Lithuanian and Polish. In these schools, the Russian language is not included in the mandatory program, but it can be chosen as the second foreign language offered by the educational institution.