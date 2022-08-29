Differences between Iran, IAEA are to be settled before nuclear deal restoration — Raisi

TEHRAN, August 29. /TASS/. The existing differences between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should be settled before the restoration of the nuclear deal, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

"All issues between Iran and the IAEA under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons should be settled before signing of an agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal," he said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on August 22 that in case the nuclear deal is restored, the agency will not stop its probe into the cases when uranium traces spotted by the agency’s inspections in Iran some three years ago.