German government does not consider complete ban on visas for Russians — diplomat

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. The German government considers a complete ban on issuing visas to Russians inexpedient, as realities differ from country to country in the EU, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing on Monday.

"A general ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens is not something we think is appropriate, but we understand that within the EU there are different perspectives on this, because the realities are different in one country or another," he said. "That's why it's important to listen to each other in this situation," Burger added. According to him, during the upcoming meeting in Prague, the EU Foreign Ministers will try to find a compromise on the issue.