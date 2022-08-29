Three vessels with food left Ukrainian ports, says Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, August 29. /TASS/. Three ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday morning, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The departure of the cargo vessels from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was earlier sanctioned by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. They export agricultural products to Turkey, Romania and Egypt.

Food from Ukraine is exported through a humanitarian corridor, which is controlled by representatives of JCC. They also inspect each vessel before entering the Bosphorus. Similar measures are applied to empty cargo ships bound for Ukraine.