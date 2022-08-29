IAEA mission to arrive at Zaporozhye NPP this week — Grossi

VIENNA, August 29. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is ready and will arrive there this week.

"The day has come, @IAEAorg’s Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.