DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have delivered four artillery strikes on Donetsk and Makeyevka in 20 minutes, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Monday.

At 06:30, the Kievsky district of Donetsk and at 6:50, the city’s Kirovsky district were shelled with NATO 155-mm caliber artillery launching a total of nine shells.

At 06:35 and 06:50, the Ukrainian forces bombarded the Chervonogvardeysky district in Makeyevka with a total of ten 155-mm caliber shells.

The Ukrainian army has been shelling the DPR since early morning. Currently, 12 bombardments have been recorded.