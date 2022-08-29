Number of casualties in Ukrainian shelling of Energodar climbs to nine — official

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The number of casualties of Ukraine’s strike on Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region has climbed to nine with two people in serious condition and in intensive care, head of the regional military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"About 22:00 [on Sunday], the residential area of Energodar’s fifth district was shelled by Ukrainian armed formations. Kiev’s Nazis delivered three deliberate strikes on residential buildings with a kindergarten located in one of their courtyards. A central heating station was damaged. Currently, there are nine casualties with two of them in serious condition and in intensive care. A man has a complex leg trauma and a woman has a chest wound," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The official added that about 40 vehicles were damaged with shrapnel and about 25 cars burned down. He stressed that all those injured would receive the utmost support and aid.

The Ukrainian army was shelling the residential areas of Energodar for about an hour on Sunday. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.