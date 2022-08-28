Iran could obtain nuclear weapons after JCPOA expires – Israeli defense minister

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. A restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program wouldn’t prevent Tehran from returning to the development of nuclear weapons when the deal expired, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during his US visit, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the minister, Iran has thousands of modern centrifuges at its disposal and, if they are not destroyed, they can be used again to enrich uranium when the JCPOA expires or if Tehran decides to withdraw from the agreement.

"Iran has gained knowledge, infrastructure and capabilities - much of which is irreversible," Gantz said. "This will enable Iran to further expand its nuclear program during the period of an agreement that would have fewer restrictions. Iran would be able to acquire a nuclear weapon when said agreement would end in 2031."

The minister said Israel and the US maintain a fruitful dialogue on issues such as the strengthening of security in the Middle East. Still, Gantz said that Israel still opposes the resumption of the JCPOA in its current form.

"The common goal of Israel and the US is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and the way to do so is to take Iran back and to deter it," said Gantz. "Improvements are necessary in the nuclear agreement in discussion."

Gantz said that "Israel will continue to take action [to ensure the security of the State of Israel] regardless of any developments and to prevent Iran from achieving regional hegemony. Israel will continue to strengthen its military superiority."

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that reaching an agreement on Iran's nuclear program is closer than ever. Bloomberg reported the same day, citing sources, that an agreement between the US and Iran on the restoration of the JCPOA could be reached within a few weeks.

Israel has repeatedly criticized the proposed new deal with Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid he considered the current version of the JCPOA to be a bad agreement. He has repeatedly said that Israel will not consider a possible agreement with Tehran legally binding for itself and will continue to counter Tehran's nuclear program with all its might even in the event of a new deal.