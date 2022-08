DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodky on Sunday said one resident was wounded in shelling by Ukrainian forces.

"As a result of a shelling by the AFU (the armed formations of Ukraine - TASS) of the residential area Komsomolets at the 60 years of the USSR Street, a civilian resident of Gorlovka was wounded," the mayor said on Telegram.

It was earlier reported that the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk and Makeyevka from artillery of 155 mm caliber on Sunday morning.