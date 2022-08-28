Israel works on Lapid-Biden meeting in September amid JCPOA tensions

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. Israel is in talks with the United States about the possibility of a personal meeting between Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden, Kan-11 TV channel reported on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, the meeting may be held in September in New York, where Lapid will go to participate in the UN General Assembly.

The channel noted that the Israeli authorities are seeking a meeting against the background of the Israeli side's concern about a possible agreement between the United States and Iran on a new nuclear deal. According to Kan-11, Lapid and Biden may meet on September 20, after the US leader's speech at the UN General Assembly.

In addition, the Israeli side is negotiating with the US on organizing a telephone conversation between Lapid and Biden, possibly next week, the TV channel noted.