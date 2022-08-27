Ukrainian forces shell Novaya Kakhovka - administration

KHERSON, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces once again shelled Novaya Kakhovka, with air defense downing a significant number of missiles, says regional military-civilian administration head Vladimir Leontyev.

"Yes, a missile strike once again. Air defense downed a significant number of rockets," Leontyev told TASS, answering a question about explosions heard in the city.

He added that no information is currently available on damages.

The Kakhovka District is the most frequently shelled municipality of the Kherson Region. Ukrainian forces regularly strike social infrastructure, factories and residential areas.