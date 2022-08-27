EU’s guarantees of free movement to ensure peace in region - Serbian government

BELGRADE, August 27. /TASS/. Guarantees of free movement in Kosovo and Metohija, provided by the EU, will ensure peace and stability in the region, says Petar Petkovic, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija in the Serbian government.

"We were able to obtain necessary guarantees from the EU and consecutively achieve an agreement on freedom of movement and on Serbian papers. By doing so, we were able to ensure peace and stability in Kosovo and Metohija and to preserve Serbian papers in the southern region both north and south of river Ibar. This has a decisive importance for the Serbs of Kosovo and Metohija," Petkovic said Saturday.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced concessions made by Belgrade regarding license plates in Kosovo. Meanwhile, Belgrade emphasizes that all documents include a note that the new rules "do not imply recognition of independence of Kosovo and do not cancel the UN Security Council Resolution 1244." Vucic underscored that the agreements will only be valid if the EU provides its guarantees.

Later on Saturday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced that the EU received Pristina’s guarantees of freedom of movement for Serbs between Kosovo and Central Serbia.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated late on July 31 after the police of Kosovo closed the checkpoint on the administrative line with Serbia, intending to introduce migration cards for Serbs living in the region, and demanding re-registration of Serbian cars. In response, Serbs of the northern part of Kosovo initiated protests and blocked the main highways. Policemen and KFOR servicemen were pulled to the bridge over Ibar, connecting two parts of Kosovska Mitrovica. In result, Pristina made a decision to postpone the introduction of migration cards and car license plates until September 1.