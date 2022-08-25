Kazakh PM plans to have talks with Russian PM on sidelines of EAEU event in Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN, August 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part in the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan and will have talks with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, on its sidelines, the press service of the Kazakh government said on Thursday.

"Alikhan Smailov will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan’s city of Cholpon-Ata on August 25-26. The program of the working visit also includes bilateral talks of the Kazakh prime minster with Kyrgyzstan’s and Russia’s heads of government," it said.

It will be the 23rd meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council since the establishment if the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the third one in 2022.