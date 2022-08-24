Over 6.8 mln Ukrainian refugees arrive in European countries — UNHCR

GENEVA, August 25. /TASS/. More than 6.85 million Ukrainian refugees arrived in European countries in a period from February 24 to August 23, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

According to the UNHCR, more than 3.93 million of them have been registered in these countries under national assistance programs.

Thus, as of August 23, the total number of Ukrainian refugees in European countries stood at 6,858,825. Of them, 2,308,790 arrived in Russia, 1,338,339 - in Poland, 967,000 - in Germany, 415,859 - in the Czech Republic, 159,968 - in Italy, 145,000 - in Turkey, 137,637 - in Spain, and 115,200 - in the United Kingdom.

Since February 24, as many as 11,536, 470 Ukrainians have crossed into neighboring countries, and 4,984,904 people have crossed back since February 28.

Apart from that, according to the International Organization for Migration, some 6.6 million Ukrainians are internally displaced persons.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West began to impose large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and intensified weapons supplies to Ukraine.