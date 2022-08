DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. Four civilians were wounded in Donetsk on Wednesday evening as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported.

"Ukrainian troops wounded four people in Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky district," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk since Wednesday morning using heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and mortars.