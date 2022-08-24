Syrian Foreign Minister arrives in Abkhazia for first time

SUKHUMI, August 24. /TASS/. A delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, led by Foreign Minister Feysal Mikdad has arrived in Abkhazia for the first time Wednesday. The delegation was met by Foreign Minister of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba, Abkhaz State Television and Radio Company (AGTRK) reports.

"A Syrian official of such high level has arrived in Abkhazia for the first time," Ardzinba said in an interview for AGTRK. He noted that a memorandum of understanding in political consultations area will be signed during the visit.

"This is a very important document; it’s main purpose is to let us act together and in coordination from the standpoint of expansion of our contacts in the Middle East, as well as on the entire complex of issues in general. That said, this is a framework agreement that will help us develop a mechanism for sustainable cooperation," Ardzinba underscored.

The Foreign Ministry of Abkhazia told TASS that the visit will last until August 27. On Thursday, the Syrian Foreign Minister will meet with the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab, and Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba. On Friday, he will meet with Parliament Speaker Lasha Ashuba.

Syria recognized Abkhazia’s independence on May 29, 2018, establishing diplomatic relations. The states signed the Treaty on friendship and cooperation, as well as a number of inter-governmental and inter-agency agreements. An embassy and a trading house of Abkhazia have been operating in Syria since last year.