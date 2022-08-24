Vucic to name new prime minister within 48 hours

BELGRADE, August 24. /TASS/. Serbian President Alexandar Vucic on Wednesday said he will name a new prime minister within 48 hours.

He made the statement following a meeting of the leaders of Serbia’s ruling party.

"According to the constitution, I will voice my proposal within 48 hours: on Friday evening or Saturday morning," Vucic said.

He said the meeting had discussed two candidates for the post of prime minister: the previous prime minister Ana Brnabic and the mayor of Novi Sad Milos Vucevic. According to the president, the leaders of the ruling party refused to elect the new prime minister by voting, proposing that the president makes a choice, as is prescribed by the constitution.

"Nevertheless, both Ana Brnabic and Milos Vucevic will in any case be part of the new government," the president said.