UN continues to insist on IAEA mission’s trip to Zaporozhye NPP from Kiev, says Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. The UN is ready to support an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from Kiev if both Russia and Ukraine agree, Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Wednesday.

"In close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that we have in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv, provided both Russia and Ukraine agree," the secretary general said.

"I welcome expressions of support for such a mission and urge that to happen as soon as possible," he added. "I remain gravely concerned about the situation in and around Europe’s largest Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia. The warning lights are flashing," the UN chief stressed.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located in Energodar and is under the control of Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant by using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, Russia’s air defense systems repelled the attacks, but various shells hit some infrastructure and the nuclear waste storage area.

On August 19, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that active negotiations were underway to dispatch a mission from the agency to the nuclear power plant.