Zelensky to address UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine via video link

UN, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will address the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine in a video format, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN and president of the Security Council in August, said on Wednesday.

"We have received a proposal from the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to invite the president of Ukraine to participate in the UN Security Council meeting via video link," he said.

Russia opposed Zelensky's participation in this format, since this contradicts the requirements of the Security Council protocol, so the issue was put to a procedural vote. Thirteen UN Security Council members spoke in favor of Zelensky’s participation, Russia voted against, while China abstained.